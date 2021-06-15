Thomas John Pladsen Sells 14,000 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,000.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Shares of CVE:NLC traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.75. 277,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 28.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

