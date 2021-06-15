Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,671.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,875.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,050.00 and a one year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.