Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $246.26 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,950,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

