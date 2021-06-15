Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $831,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

CTVA stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

