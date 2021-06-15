Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.89.

THO opened at $108.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

