THORChain Price Reaches $10.15 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00025218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $144.22 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00150279 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00182930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00984170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.64 or 1.00138625 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

