Thore Cash Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $42,301.00 and approximately $117,638.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00432942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

