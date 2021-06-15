ThreeFold 1-Day Volume Hits $13,136.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $13,136.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

