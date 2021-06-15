Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00150408 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001076 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

