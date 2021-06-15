Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.01. The company has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

