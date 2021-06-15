Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

