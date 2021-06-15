Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

