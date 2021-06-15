Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TKGSY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $13.07.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
