Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 406,062 shares.The stock last traded at $35.67 and had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

