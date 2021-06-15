Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

