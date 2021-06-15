Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.