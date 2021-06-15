Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 124,675 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth $311,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

