Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,013 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEA opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

