Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,407 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.