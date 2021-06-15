Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1 Million Position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

