Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

