Tower (TOWER) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Tower has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $119,260.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tower has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

Tower Profile

Tower is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

