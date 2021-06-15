Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Hits $18.67 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $47,067.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00781476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.35 or 0.07870151 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

