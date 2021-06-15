Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-92 million.

NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,574. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

