Trias Hits Market Capitalization of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00780639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00084863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.86 or 0.07880743 BTC.

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

