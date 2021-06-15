TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the travel company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

