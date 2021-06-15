Trupanion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,206 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

TRUP traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 5,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.37. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,659 shares of company stock worth $2,101,273. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

