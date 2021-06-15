Trust Co of Kansas Has $10.11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 6.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. 884,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

