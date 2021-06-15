Trust Co of Kansas Invests $258,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 253,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

