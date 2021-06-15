Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 619.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

TSUSF opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $148.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.08.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

