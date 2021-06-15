Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,103,367 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

