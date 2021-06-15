Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,627 shares of company stock worth $14,451,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. 28,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,586. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

