U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 5,791,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

