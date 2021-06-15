U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,069 shares of company stock worth $963,254 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

