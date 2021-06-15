U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

