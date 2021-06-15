UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.95% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

