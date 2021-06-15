UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.