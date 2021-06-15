UBS Group AG Has $22.25 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ares Management worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

