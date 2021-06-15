UBS Group AG Purchases 11,738 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

