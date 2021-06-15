UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

UBS Group AG cut its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,117 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.