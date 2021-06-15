Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Short Interest Update

Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Uni-Pixel stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Uni-Pixel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Uni-Pixel alerts:

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Pixel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Pixel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.