Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,254.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1,254.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.