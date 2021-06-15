UniCredit’s (UNCFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

