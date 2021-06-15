Unifty Market Capitalization Tops $23.59 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $22.58 or 0.00056433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $2.10 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00151451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00181429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00978226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,057.43 or 1.00124697 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

