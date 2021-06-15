Unifty Price Hits $25.92 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.92 or 0.00063669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $2.16 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,068 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.