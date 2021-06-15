Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Cap Reaches $15.57 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $9,040.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $49,599.14 or 1.23421664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.00781375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00084784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.30 or 0.07876479 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

