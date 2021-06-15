United Bank Acquires 651 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

United Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.60. 4,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,538. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.