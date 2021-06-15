United Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.42. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

