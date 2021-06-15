United Bank Sells 317 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

United Bank lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.96. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,156. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

