United Bank Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Bank lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

